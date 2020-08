epa08610825 (FILE) - Malian soldiers patrol in the recently liberated town of Diabaly, Mali, 22 January 2013 (reissued 18 August 2020). Reports on 18 August 2020 state that gunfire was heard at Malian army base Kati outside Bamako. Foreign embassies such as Norway's and France's have called on their citizens in Mali to stay home amid what could possibly be a coup. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA