(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 29, 2012, Japanese puzzle manufacturer Maki Kaji poses for a picture during the first Sudoku national competition in Sao Paulo. The man dubbed the "father of Sudoku" for his role in popularising the numerical brainteaser loved by millions, has died of cancer at 69, his Japanese publisher has announced. In a notice posted August 16, 2021, Nikoli said Maki Kaji died at home on August 10 after battling cancer, and a memorial service would be held at a later date.,Image: 627380617, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia