epa08547356 A view of the almost empty terrace of a bar in La Florida district, in L'Hospitalet near Barcelona, Spain, 15 July 2020. La Florida is one of the L'Hospitalet districts in which Catalan Government decided to strengthen measures to deal with new COVID-19 cases in the area. Catalonia recorded 934 new positives in COVID-19, announced regional health authorities on 15 July. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau