MINSK, March 4, 2022 -- Photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows a view of the second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha on the Belarus-Poland border. The second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations has started, Russia's Sputnik reported Thursday.,Image: 666196216, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia