Cranston a scris joi, pe Instagram, că “în urmă cu puţin timp” a fost diagnosticat cu COVID-19 şi a prezentat “simptome uşoare”.

“Acum, probabil vă simţiţi puţin legaţi, limitându-vă mobilitatea, şi, ca mine, v-aţi săturat de asta! Ei bine, vreau să vă încurajez să mai aveţi puţină răbdare”, a scris el alături de o înregistrare video în care apare purtând mască.

Actorul în vârstă de 64 de ani a explicat că “deşi a fost destul de strict în respectarea protocoalelor”, el a contractat totuşi COVID-19.

“Sună descurajant acum că peste 150.000 de americani au murit din cauza asta”.

El a mai spus că, odată ce a fost declarat vindecat, vrea să îi ajute pe alţii şi să doneze plasmă la UCLA Blood and Platelet Center.

Cranston se consideră “unul dintre norocoşi” pentru a prezentat simptome uşoare. “Vă îndemn să purtaţi masca asta nenorocită, să continuaţi să vă spălaţi pe mâini şi să vă distanţaţi. Putem învinge, dar DOAR dacă respectăm regulile împreună”.
