Cranston a scris joi, pe Instagram, că “în urmă cu puţin timp” a fost diagnosticat cu COVID-19 şi a prezentat “simptome uşoare”.
“Acum, probabil vă simţiţi puţin legaţi, limitându-vă mobilitatea, şi, ca mine, v-aţi săturat de asta! Ei bine, vreau să vă încurajez să mai aveţi puţină răbdare”, a scris el alături de o înregistrare video în care apare purtând mască.
Actorul în vârstă de 64 de ani a explicat că “deşi a fost destul de strict în respectarea protocoalelor”, el a contractat totuşi COVID-19.
“Sună descurajant acum că peste 150.000 de americani au murit din cauza asta”.
El a mai spus că, odată ce a fost declarat vindecat, vrea să îi ajute pe alţii şi să doneze plasmă la UCLA Blood and Platelet Center.
Cranston se consideră “unul dintre norocoşi” pentru a prezentat simptome uşoare. “Vă îndemn să purtaţi masca asta nenorocită, să continuaţi să vă spălaţi pe mâini şi să vă distanţaţi. Putem învinge, dar DOAR dacă respectăm regulile împreună”.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Hi. About now youre probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, youre tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well. BC