epa02251585 A Russian made MIG21 Lancer military jet airplane performs a demo exercise at Otopeni Air Show 2010, near Bucharest, Romania, 17 July 2010.Thousands of people gathered the Air Show, fighting the heat to see 63 airships and 112 pilots performing. The Air Show was oganized to commemorate the first Romanian flight with an airplane conceived by Romanian aviation pioneer Aurel Vlaicu, at 17 June 1910, on a airfield near Bucharest. MIG21 programme is ending in 2012, Romanian authorities must to decide for another jet interceptor in order to comly with NATO standards. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT