23 May 2024, Berlin: Former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, attends the ecumenical service to mark 75 years of the Basic Law in St. Mary's Church in Berlin-Mitte. The Basic Law of the Federal Republic of Germany was promulgated on May 23, 1949 and came into force the following day where the anniversary will be celebrated with a three-day democracy festival from 24 to 26 May 2024 in Berlin's government district. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa