epa08761488 Afghans wait to apply for a visa at the Pakistani consulate after a stampede, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 21 October 2020. At least 11 people were killed and 13 injured in a stampede on a football ground where thousands had gathered to secure Pakistani visas in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Most of the Afghans who apply for Pakistani visas are either visiting Pakistan for medical treatment or to visit their relatives and families as millions of Afghans have settled in the neighboring country since the last four decades of the conflict. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI