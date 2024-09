Hamza Bin Laden, son of Osama Bin Laden Reward offered for Hamza Bin Laden - 01 Mar 2019 Hamza Bin Laden, one of the sons of the late al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, who the United States has just offered a reward of $1million dollars (Ł750,000) for information that may lead to his capture. Hamza Bin Laden is emerging as a leader of al-Qaeda, officials say. He is thought to be based near the Afghan-Pakistani border. In recent years, he has released audio and video messages calling on followers to attack the US and its Western allies in revenge for his father's killing. US special forces killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The US state department says he married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, who hijacked one of the four commercial aircraft used in the 2001 attacks, and crashed it into one of the World Trade Center towers in New York.,Image: 416705169, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Rex Features Ltd. do not claim any Copyright or License of the attached image, Model Release: no