epa08363577 Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen (R), speaking with the pupils when she participates in the reopening of Lykkebo School in Valby in Copenhagen, Denmark, 15 April 2020. Starting 15 April 2020 nurseries, kindergardens and schools for the youngest children will reopen. Following the COVID-19 pandemic all schools, kindergardens and nurseries have been closed since 16 March 2020. EPA-EFE/Philip Davali DENMARK OUT