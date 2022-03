epa09800551 (FILE) - A general view of Zaporozhskaya Nuclear power station, Ukraine, 09 March 1994 (reissued 04 March 2022). Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, was set on fire after shelling by Russia early 04 March 2022. The fire was extinguished by state emergency service workers. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI SUPINSKY epa Historical Collection digitized in 2012 as part of the EURO-Photo project