epa08640715 The cover of the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo with the controversial cartoons of Prophet Muhammad published in 2012, got sticked on a wall next to the former office of Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, 02 September 2020. The Charlie Hebdo terror attack trial will be held from 02 September to 10 November 2020. The Charlie Hebdo terrorist attacks in Paris happened on 07 January 2015, with the storming of armed Islamist extremists of the satirical newspaper, starting three days of terror in the French capital. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra