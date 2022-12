Undated screenshot of a video of Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the Egyptian Jihad, and leader of Al Qaeda after Oussama Bin Laden. Zawahiri was killed in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday. Mr Biden said Zawahiri had "carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens". "Now justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," he added. Zawahiri took over al-Qaeda after the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011. He and Bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks together and he was one of the US's "most wanted terrorists". US Kills Al Qaeda Leader In Afghanistan Drone Strike - 02 Aug 2022,Image: 711386746, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no