epa07348089 French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets French Member of Parliament and President of the Rassemblement National (RN) far-right party Marine Le Pen (R) at the Elysee Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, 06 February 2019. French President Macron is meeting with far-left Melenchon and far-right Le Pen to discuss his plans to hold a referendum aimaed at appeasing the so-called Yellow Vests protestors. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL