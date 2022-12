Belarusian swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia is pictured during an AFP interview in Vilnius, Lithuania, October 17, 2020. A few weeks ago, Aliaksandra Herasimenia was a retired Belarusian Olympic swimmer with a stellar career. Now, from her self-imposed exile in neighbouring Lithuania, she heads up a new foundation to help a growing list of Belarusian athletes who have fallen foul of the country's authoritarian government.,Image: 564739200, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Vaidotas BENIUSIS, Model Release: no