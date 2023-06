US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (C) sits alongside Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L), Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (2ndL), Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (R), Estonia's President Alar Karis (2ndR) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (3rdL) on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on June 21, 2023. Leaders and representatives from more than 60 countries are in London for a two-day conference to secure funding to help Ukraine recover from the ravages of war / Profimedia Images