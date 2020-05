epa08427062 (FILE) Du Wei, then Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine, at the Chinese embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, 30 August 2019 (reissued 17 May 2020). According to media reports, China?s Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, has died in his apartment in a suburb of Tel Aviv. He was only appointed ambassador in February having previously served as China's envoy to Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO