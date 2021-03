Anchetă în Nepal după ce un șeic din Bahrain, care vrea să escaladeze Everestul, a intrat în țară cu 2.000 de doze de vaccin anti-Covid

Royal Family Member, Shaikh Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa along with a 16 team members of Defense Force, three British nationals arrives in the Tribhuwan International Airport to climb Mt Everest 'Sagarmatha' in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday, March 15, 2021. The Royal Guard of Bahrain arrives along with 2,000 doses of vaccines against covid19 to locals of Gorkha district. The team will stay in Nepal for 80 days and they had successfully climbed Lobuche peak and Manaslu Mountain on last year October 2020. Bahrain's Prince Arrives For Mount Everest 'Sagarmatha' Expedition, Kathmandu, Nepal - 15 Mar 2021,Image: 597830374, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no