epa08906658 Vaccination Day against Coronavirus COVID-19 at the "Pio Albergo Trivulzio" nursing home in Milan, Italy, 27 December 2020. The EU is launching a co-ordinated vaccine rollout to fight Covid-19, as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been delivered to all 27 member states. EPA-EFE/FOTOGRAMMA/CARLO COZZOLI/POOL