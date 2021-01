epa08949751 A handout picture provided by the Presidency of Mexico shows the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, during a press conference in the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, 19 January 2021. Mexico will have more than 21.3 million vaccines against covid-19 by the end of March despite the reduction in the delivery of doses of the antidote from Pfizer, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard explained on 19 January, who reiterated that there are agreements with several pharmaceutical companies. EPA-EFE/Presidency of Mexico HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES