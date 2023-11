November 22, 2023, Paris, France, France: Paris, France November 22, 2023 - Press conference to present the 4th Paris Climate Plan. The Mayor of Paris has given the go-ahead for the implementation of the limited traffic zone project to be postponed until after the Olympic Games. The plan is to limit speeds on the ring road to 50 kilometers per hour and ban through traffic in the city center - Anne Hidalgo / Profimedia Images