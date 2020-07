epa08336262 An employee and consumer wearing face masks in a supermarket in Vienna, Austria, 01 April 2020. The Austrian government has announced additional measures slowing down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, including to wear face masks in supermarkets, with a shop area over 400 square meters, from 06 April 2020 on, occupational exemption for people in the risk group, stricter penalties for disregarding the measures and all hotels must close their operations. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA