epa08378901 A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows a satellite image of A-68A floating about 230km west-southwest of the South Orkney Islands, Antarctica, 09 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). In picture, A-68A is about 800km from where it broke away from the Larsen C Ice Shelf in July 2017. The 152-km-long iceberg appears to dwarf the 128-km-long island chain (top). EPA-EFE/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES