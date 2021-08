epa09229297 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services Subcommittee hearing looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and state of medical research on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 26 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Sarah Silbiger / POOL