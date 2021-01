epa08902046 (FILE) - Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group delivers his speech during the opening of the Alibaba group office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 18 June 2018 (reissued 24 December 2020). According to media reports on 24 December 2020, China's State Administration for Market Regulation initiated a probe into the business practices of e-commerce company Alibaba, due to allegations of monopolistic acts. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI