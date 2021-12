One thing people often think about while traveling in cold weather is that it can always be worse. While that's true for most of us, it's not true for the people in this village. Photographer Amos Chapple took some incredible shots of Oymyakon, Russia, also known as "The Coldest Village on Earth. " As much as you're going to want to look at these pictures, perhaps throw on a sweater first. This place is so cold that you can get a chill just from looking at pictures of it. Olymyakon is named after the Oymyakon river, which means "Frozen Lake". With an extreme subartic climate the ground in Olymyakon is permanently frozen. On February 6, 1933 a temperature of -67,7 degrees celcius (- 90 fahrenheit) was recorded at Oymyakon's weather station. This is, along with the same reading at Verkhoyansk, the lowest recorded temperature for any inhabited location on earth. Only Antarctica has recorded lower official temperatures ( - 89,2 degrees celcius) on July 21st, 1983. With average of - 50 degrees Celcius in winter time Oymyakon is definately not your to go to destination during winter months. However in the summer it can be surprisingly mild here with temperatures around 18 degrees Celcius in July. In Juny, July and August temperatures over 30 degrees celcius aren't rare during the day with even recording a record high temperature of 34.6 degrees celcius on July 28, 2010.