epa08307351 posters announcing sanitary security measures outside a supermarket, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 March 2020. Argentina registers 44 COVID-19 infections and two deaths in the capital. The mayor of Buenos Aires stated that his government will expand and strengthen the capacity of the health system, with the aim of anticipating the 'peak' of cases of coronavirus. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI