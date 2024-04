ISRAEL-LEBANON BORDER, March 4, 2024 -- Smoke rises from the Lebanese village of Markaba as a result of Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, next to the border with Israel, on March 4, 2024. An Indian national was killed and seven others injured in northern Israel on Monday by an anti-tank missile attack by Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, Israeli sources said. The Israeli army responded by launching tank and artillery fire toward the source of the missile attack, according to an Israeli military spokesperson. Profimedia Images