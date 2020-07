epa08475653 People gather to protest against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his government at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 09 June 2020. Hundreds of people were demanding the resignation of Babis due to alleged conflicts of interest involving his former Agrofert conglomerate he founded and against the government's working procedure and communication during the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Protests against the government and PM Babis took place in Prague and in another 160 places across country. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK