epa04363594 (FILES) A file handout photo released by the New York State Department of Correctional Services dated 28 July 2010 at Attica Prison showing Mark David Chapman who was convicted of murdering John Lennon outside Lennon's Manhattan apartment on 08 December 1980. According to media reports John Lennon's killer is up for parole for eighth time and the decision could be announced on 22 August 2014. Chapman fired five shots, hitting Lennon four times in front of his wife, Yoko Ono, outside the Dakota apartment building, on 08 december 1980. He received a sentence in 1981 of 20 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. EPA/NYSDOCS / HO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY