Astronautul Michael Collins, care a participat la misiunea Apollo 11, a murit

epa09165748 A handout photo made available by the NASA shows Command Module (CM) pilot Michael Collins practices in the CM simulator at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 19 June 1969 (issued 28 April 2021). The Apollo 11 crew astronaut Michael Collins has died at the age of 90, his familly announced in a statement on 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES