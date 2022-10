epa10226078 Members of the Mexican Army guard the area where an armed attack took place, at the Municipal Palace of San Miguel Totolapan, Guerrero, Mexico, 05 October 2022. An armed group assassinated the mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, Conrado Mendoza Almeda, a municipality located in the Tierra Caliente region in the state of Guerrero, southern Mexico, in an attack in which at least 10 people are said to have been killed. EPA-EFE/Stringer