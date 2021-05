epa06479949 People attend the funeral of one of the victims of a suicide bomb attack, in Kabul, Afganistan, 28 January 2018. The death toll climbed to 95 while 158 were injured in the massive Taliban car-bomb attack in Sadarat Square, downtown Kabul, according to Afghan Ministry of Health. The Taliban resorted to an ambulance loaded with explosives to carry out the attack in a busy commercial area near the former Interior Ministry building and a facility of the National Directorate of Security (NDS). EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID