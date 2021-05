epaselect epa09225029 Israeli security personnel inspecting the body of a Palestinian who was shot dead while carrying out a stabbing attack near the Israeli Police Headquarters, in Jerusalem, 24 May 2021. MDA ?Magen David Adom?, Israel's National Emergency Pre-Hospital Medical and Blood Services Organization, reported that two Israelis were injured in the attack, one seriously. EPA-EFE/Yonatan Sindel