Tourists are seen carrying suitcases along a zebra crossing during a hot summer day. Spain live its first heat wave with high temperatures near 45ş degrees in many cities of the country, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency. Spaniards take advantage of beaches to cool off at the Mediterranean Sea and enjoy good weather. Heatwave in Malaga, Spain - 11 July 2021,Image: 620932736, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia