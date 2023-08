Arrival by ambulance of some of those injured in the bus, which was going up to the Covadonga Lakes, at the Grande Covián Hospital, July 31, 2023, in Arriondas, Asturias (Spain). The Civil Guard of Asturias has reported the overturning of a bus on the road up to the Lagos de Covadonga, in which 49 people were traveling, most of them children. As confirmed to Europa Press by the Benemérita, there have been no deaths. There are at least 3 seriously injured and others of varying degrees of severity. The vehicle overturned and rolled over twice. The company operating the coach, ALSA, has confirmed medical assistance for ten people, nine passengers and the driver. 31 JULY 2023;PRINCIPALITY OF ASTURIAS;BUS ACCIDENT;ACCIDENT;TRANSPORT OF PEOPLE;HOSPITAL;HOSPITAL OF ARRIONDAS 07/31/2023,Image: 793258989, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no