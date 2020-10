epa08726621 An election committee member wearing protective equipment holds a ballot box for voter in second round of Senate elections at drive-in polling station in Prague, Czech Republic, 07 October 2020. The Czech government declared a state of emergency from 05 October 2020 in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Czech Republic had record rise in COVID-19 disease, increase in newly detected infections exceeded 4,000. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK