epa09851754 Russian serviceman guards in front of the local hospital building in downtown Volnovakha, Ukraine, 26 March 2022. Troops of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic with Russian support entered Volnovakha, a small town near Donetsk. Donetsk People's Republic official said that the housing stock of the city of Volnovakha was destroyed by 85 percent, the city would have to be rebuilt. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY