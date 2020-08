Autorul atentatului de la Maratonul de la Boston scapă de pedeapsa cu mortea. Decizia Curții Federale de Apel din SUA a scandalizat victimele

epa04547192 (FILE) A file photo dated 15 April 2013 of scene over Boylston Street following two bomb explosions at the finish line area of the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Jury selection is to begin on 05 January 2014 in the trial of the young Chechen immigrant charged with killing four people and injuring scores of others in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and their aftermath. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev faces the death penalty in the April 15, 2013 twin bombings near the finish line of the annual iconic race. It was the worst terrorist attack in the United States since the September 11, 2001, attacks by al-Qaeda. EPA/BILLIE WEISS