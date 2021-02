epaselect epa09028253 People gather near a burned part of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft, after crashing into a forest in Bassa village near the Abuja airport, 21 February 2021. After reporting engine failure enroute to Minna in Nigeria's central state of Niger, the aircraft cashed with all seven passengers on board dead, according to an official military statement. EPA-EFE/STR