A banner written on "Krakow is with you, welcome" in both Polish and Ukrainian seen on a balcony in a building in Krakow city centre. As the second biggest city in Poland, Krakow is now hosting more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Many places in the city display their solidarity with Ukraine. Daily life in Krakow, Poland - 17 Mar 2022,Image: 671533743, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia