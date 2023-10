November 11, 2019 - Syria - U.S. Soldiers in the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina Army National Guard, attached to the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, demonstrate their own and the M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles’ capabilities for the press eastern Syria Nov. 11, 2019. These mechanized infantry troops support Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve and partner with Syrian Democratic Forces to defeat ISIS remnants and protect critical infrastructure in eastern Syria. (Credit Image: © U.S. Army/ZUMA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com)