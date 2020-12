September 3, 2020, Las Vegas, NV, United States: U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnny Rodriguez walks alongside the Ghost Q-UGV unmanned ground vehicle known as the robotic dog, during a Advanced Battle Management System exercise at Nellis Air Force Base September 3, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit Image: © Tsgt. David W. Carbajal/Planetpi/Planet Pix via ZUMA Wire)