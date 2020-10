epa08764094 (FILE) - Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes adjusts her face mask during a press conference following a National Security Council on the COVID-19 outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, 23 September 2020 (reissued 22 October 2020). Media report that Sophie Wilmes, who is now Foreign Minister and announced last week she was tested coronavirus positive, is now in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in one of Brussels' hospitals. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET