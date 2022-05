epa09171481 Participants of a bicycle demonstration on housing, rents, capitalism and ownership drive in front of the victory column during a protest on May Day in Berlin, Germany, 01 May 2021. Labor Day, or May Day, is observed all over the world on the first day of May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for workers? rights. In 2021, May Day takes place the second time under the influence of the pandemic crisis of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Amongst the yearly usual left-wing protests, Corona restriction critics are expected to demonstrate as well. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN