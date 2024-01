10 January 2024, Berlin: A banner of the Free Farmers hangs in the cab of a tractor in front of the Brandenburg Gate. Several farmers block one side of the Straße des 17. Juni with their tractors and trucks. In response to the federal government's austerity plans, the farmers' association has called for a week of action with rallies and rallies. Photo: Hauke Schröder/dpa. Profimedia Images