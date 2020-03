epa07680072 (L-R, front) Indonesian first lady Iriana Widodo, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese First Lady Akie Abe, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Donald J. Trump and other G20 summit participants pose for a picture during a cultural program at the Osaka Geihinkan during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, 28 June 2019. In the first time Japan hosts a G20 summit. The summit gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT