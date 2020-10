epaselect epa08688700 Thousands of US national flags are placed to memorialize Americans that died with COVID-19; near the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, 22 September 2020. The 'COVID Memorial Project' installed 20,000 flags near the Washington Monument to memorialize the two hundred thousand people in the United States who have died with COVID-19. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS