epaselect epa07727170 The marble cross of the church of the Pantanassa sits half-broken on the temple's dome in Monastiraki Square at the foot of the Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece, 19 July 2019.An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale shook Athens at 14:13 on 19 July 2019. The epicentre of the quake, according to Aristotle University of Thessaloniki professor of seismology Costas Papazachos was located in the Parnitha mountain range, above the Attica towns of Mandra and Magoula. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS