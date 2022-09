Boeing 737-7K2, from Blue Air company at Barcelona airport, in Barcelona, on 20th August 2022. -Blue Air, the biggest privately-owned Romanian airline, will suspend all of its flights that were supposed to take off from Romanian airports until Monday, September 12. The company says it was forced to take this decision after the Environment Ministry blocked all of its bank accounts. Blue Air Suspends All Flights For A Week, Barcelona, Spain - 07 Sep 2022,Image: 720199276, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no